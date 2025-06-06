Mariah Carey Takes Us Behind New Single 'Type Dangerous'

Mimi is back! Mariah Carey dropped a brand new single - her first in years - on Friday, June 6, and stopped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest to chat with Ryan Seacrest about the song.

"Type Dangerous" samples Eric B. & Rakim’s classic 1986 debut single “Eric B. Is President.”

Produced by Carey alongside N.W.I. and Daniel Moor, the sample was an easy choice Mimi told Seacrest.

"This is a really special one for me," she shared. "It's always been one of my favorites, the original song."

Listen back to the full interview to learn more and to hear how Mariah reacts to hearing herself on the radio still after all these iconic years. Plus, don't miss Mariah's performance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Vegas this September.

Carey is among several top-charting artists who will invade Sin City including GloRilla, LL COOL J, Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll and more. It's all going down September 19-20 at the T-Mobile Arena. Pre-sale tickets for Capital One cardholders begin on June 11, while general sales kick off on June 13.